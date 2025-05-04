Padres Make Major Roster Move Ahead of Sunday’s Series Finale
The San Diego Padres are adjusting their rotation to allow Stephen Kolek to make his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to reports. Kolek was called up to start Sunday.
The team had been using a four-man rotation for a while, but to provide their starting pitchers with additional rest, they are now turning to Kolek to demonstrate his skills.
“We took advantage of the off days to create an opportunity for the four guys who have been in the rotation,” Padres manager Mike Shildt told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Now, it’s a matter of how do we make sure that (everyone) is getting their appropriate rest? We have confidence in that (plan). And we have confidence in our Sunday starter.”
Kolek was a starter in the minor leagues until 2023, when he moved to the bullpen. This transition allowed him to join the Padres' bullpen and pitch in 42 games last season.
Nick Pivetta, Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Randy Vasquez worked over four days recently, but now the team is adopting a more cautious approach and trusting Kolek to deliver.
“We have been really intentional about the days off,” Shildt said.
“It’s that balancing act of making sure we’re competing, which we clearly are, and making sure we recognize it’s a long year for all the guys.”
Kolek started the season in Triple-A, where he has pitched in five games and accumulated a 6.38 ERA. He has started all of those games, though his fastball has been slightly slower due to the increased pitch load.
As a reliever in 2024, his average fastball speed was 95.8 MPH; however, in his five starts this year, it dropped to 94.3 MPH.
Sunday's performance will indicate whether the transition from bullpen arm to starter will pay off and if he can give other starters some rest during the long season.
