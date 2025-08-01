Padres Make Major Roster Move Following Busy Trade Deadline
The San Diego Padres announced a major roster move following their active trade deadlne.
They optioned the recently acquired Will Wagner to Triple-A El Paso, while designating infielder Trenton Brooks and veteran catcher Martin Maldonado for assignment. The Padres will likely make an even larger roster move on Friday to add all their new players now that there are open spots on the active roster.
The Padres sent over catcher Brandon Valenzuela in the deal for Wagner, one of the five deals they struck before the deadline on Thursday. Wagner is a utility infielder, and has played around the diamond for the Jays this season.
Through 40 MLB games this season, the infielder has a .237/.336/.298 slashline, and is without a home run.
The Friars have the luxury of choice behind the plate after the deadline, as they acquired catcher Freddy Fermin from the Royals in their second trade of the day on Thursday. With Maldonado DFA'd, the Padres will have Elias Diaz and Fermin behind the plate most days.
Maldonado had a 58 OPS+ this season through 64 games with the Padres, posting just a .204/.245/.327 slashline in his time with the Friars. Fermin is an offensive upgrade, and slightly better with the glove this season than Maldonado.
Brooks had played a majority of his games as the DH for the Padres this season, however, with the additions of Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn on Thursday, the Padres don't quite have room for him on the roster. With the addition of a DH and an outfielder, the Padres can shuffle around their lineup however they want based on pitching matchups.
O'Hearn and Sheets are both left-handed batters who have pummeled right-handed pitchers, so Sheets could still find himself in left field some days depending on who is taking the mound.
Brooks played 25 games with the Padres this season, posting an OPS of .454. He hit one home run and scored five runs with the Friars in 2025.
The Padres return to action Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, who they split a series with last week. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT.
