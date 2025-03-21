Padres Make Massive Roster Decision, Add NRI to 40-Man in Telling Move
The San Diego Padres selected the contract of non-roster invitee Gavin Sheets to the 40-man roster, a testament to the hard work he's put in this spring.
“Gavin came in and is as expected,” manager Mike Shildt said. “Good player, right? For some reason, he wasn’t on a 40-man, and we were able to get him in in a non-roster invite, and he’s more than earned his opportunity to be on the 40-man roster.”
It's no surprise he landed with San Diego as the Padres seem to have a skill for finding overlooked talent. Sheets was one of the many signings the Friars made in February. Though it wasn't exactly a blockbuster deal, it appears Sheets is on an upward trajectory and could make an impact in 2025.
"It’s exciting," Sheets said. "That was obviously the goal I had when I got here. To get notified by the front office and everything, it feels good."
Sheets, 28, appeared in a career-high 139 games with the Chicago White Sox last season, slashing .233/.303/.357 with 10 home runs and 45 runs batted in.
This spring, the non-roster invite has experienced an offensive resurgence in part to a few swing changes that he's made working with Padres hitting coach Victor Rodriguez. Sheets is currently hitting .311 with six home runs and 12 runs batted in across 49 plate appearances.
Sheets shared that he's "bought in" to what the coaching staff was teaching him in camp, which propelled the Padres to select Sheets' contract to the 40-man roster.
Sheets could have signed elsewhere and be placed on another club's roster, but he instead chose to stick with San Diego and fight for spot on the Opening Day roster. There's no guarantee he will earn one of the remaining bench spots, but he clearly has put himself in a good position to do so.
"That's why I came here," Sheets said. "You look around this clubhouse and what this team has. The excitement from last year, that's what we want to build on. It feels good to starting using the word 'we' and look at what's ahead."
