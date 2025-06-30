Padres Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Monday’s Game vs Phillies
The San Diego Padres recalled right-handed starting pitcher Matt Waldron from Triple-A El Paso, and he will start Monday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In a corresponding move, the Friars optioned right-hander Sean Reynolds to Triple-A. Reynolds has made 18 appearances for the Padres this season, and has a 3.97 ERA through 22.2 innings pitched.
Waldron is the only knuckleballer in MLB, and has yet to appear for the Padres this season. The right-hander suffered an oblique injury in spring training, and has spent the rest of his time in Triple-A since returning June 1. He made his MLB debut in 2023, making eight appearances for the Friars and keeping a 4.35 ERA.
The 28-year-old made 27 appearances in 2024, including 26 starts, and had a 4.91 ERA through 146 innings. He had 133 strikeouts. In his most recent start against the Phillies last season, he went seven innings allowing just one run in a win.
Waldron made five starts with El Paso this season, allowing 14 runs through 22.1 innings. He had 22 strikeouts across his starts. Waldron allowed three earned runs or less in all of his starts in Triple-A until his June 20 start against Reno, where he allowed five.
In 2024, Waldron's knuckleball accounted for more than half of his strikeouts in 2024, and he utilizes the pitch more than a third of the time.
The right-hander is a crucial addition to the roster for the Padres, who are short on starters. Both Michael King and Yu Darvish are on the injured list, and the Padres have no timeline for either of their returns. They are also without Joe Musgrove, who will miss all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Padres are hoping for another strong showing from Waldron against the NL East frontrunners, as they are looking to regain ground in both their division and the NL Wild Card race. They sit seven games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West — just 0.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants — and fell out of the final spot in the NL Wild Card, which is now occupied by the St. Louis Cardinals.
