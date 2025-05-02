Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Bring Back Injured Outfielder from IL
The San Diego Padres are getting another reinforcement back: outfielder Brandon Lockridge was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
In a corresponding move, the Padres optioned outfielder Tirso Ornelas to Triple-A El Paso. On Wednesday, manager Mike Shildt said Lockridge was toward the "finish line" of his rehab.
Both Lockridge and Jackson Merrill were rehabbing in Arizona. There is speculation the star outfielder will also return from the IL soon.
Earlier this week, three-time batting champion Luis Arraez returned to the Padres lineup. Arraez is 3-for-7 with a triple and an RBI since he was reinstated from the 7-day IL with a concussion.
The Padres also got back outfielder Jason Heyward, who signed with the team late in the offseason.
When Merrill went down with a hamstring injury, the Padres turned to Lockridge to fill in for the young star as the team's everyday centerfielder. However, Lockridge soon joined Merrill on the IL with a hamstring injury of his own.
The 28-year-old spoke about the disappointment he battled after waiting so long to get his chance in the big leagues.
"It’s been mentally a tough blow for me," Lockridge told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "All I’ve ever asked for was an opportunity, and when I get it, to have an injury right in the middle of it, it sucks, but I’m trying to be as positive as I can be about it, and try to use it to, you know, get my overall, my whole body feeling better and come back stronger to help his team."
Injuries have impacted the Padres early this season, but the Friars are still one of the top teams in baseball regardless of the numerous setbacks.
