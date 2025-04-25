Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Demote Starter to Minors Ahead of Rays Series
The San Diego Padres recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced.
Bergert was added to the Padres' 40-man roster in November when he would have become Rule 5 eligible.
Bergert is considered the Padres' No. 21 overall top prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 25-year-old was drafted in 2021 in the sixth round.
The right-hander had a breakout season in 2024, logging a 2.73 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 105.2 innings at Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio. Once he returned to the Texas League, he showed some struggle with a 4.78 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 98 innings.
Now, the Padres will look to utilize Bergert out of the bullpen.
The roster move comes as no surprise given president of baseball operations A.J. Preller revealed the Padres were demoting left-hander Kyle Hart to the minors. In his first five starts, Hart struggled as he posted a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 1.381 WHIP.
The 32-year-old recorded a 6.7 percent walk rate, 17.8 percent strikeout rate, and a 33.3 percent ground ball rate across 21 big league innings this season. Upon his arrival to the team, Hart was considered a favorite to win a starting job.
In 2024, Hart went 13-3 with a 2.69 ERA across 26 starts, with 182 strikeouts over 157 innings last season. His performance earned him the Choi Dong-won Award, which is the KBO’s equivalent of the Cy Young.
San Diego will be using a four-man starting rotation moving forward comprised of Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, and Randy Vasquez.
