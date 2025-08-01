Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Overhaul Squad Ahead of Friday’s Game
The San Diego Padres made a massive roster move after their Thursday deadline deals, activating Mason Miller, Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano, JP Sears and Freddy Fermin after optioning Ron Marinaccio and designating Tyler Wade for assignment earlier.
The Padres were active on Thursdays deadline, bringing in seven players, and needed to make room for five, as infielder Will Wagner was assigned to the minors Thursday and Nestor Cortes isn't fit. The Padres had three spots on their roster before the move, so the team only had to move two players to accommodate themselves.
More news: Padres GM Reveals Why Friars Didn't Trade Dylan Cease
Sears and Miller came from the Athletics in the biggest trade of the deadline on Thursday, which sent MLB No. 3 prospect Leo De Vries to the A's. Both pitchers slot right into the Padres pitching staff, but Sears is not slated to start in the Friars' three-game seriesagainst the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fermin offers the Padres a better defensive catcher and slightly better bat, and will split time with Elias Diaz as the Friars DFA'd Martin Maldonado while optioning Wagner to Triple-A. The former Royal has a .648 OPS this season in 67 games.
O'Hearn and Laureano fill crucial parts of the Padres lineup, giving them the outfielder they desperately needed as well as options when it comes to pitching matchups. O'Hearn and current DH Gavin Sheets both crush righties, so it's possible we see them both feature, with Sheets potentially making more appearances in the field.
Wade batted just above the Mendoza line this season with a .561 OPS, and Marinaccio featured in two games without allowing a run before going back to Triple-A.
More news: Padres Make Major Roster Move Following Busy Trade Deadline
The Padres will see some of their new stars feature against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in their series opener at 6:40 p.m.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.