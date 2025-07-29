Padres Make Massive Roster Move, Send Down Key Starter Ahead of Tuesday’s Game
The San Diego Padres are recalling right-hander Ryan Bergert from Triple-A El Paso.
In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek was optioned back to Triple-A.
Bergert is set to take the mound on Tuesday against the New York Mets as the Friars look for their fourth consecutive win. On the year, the 25-year-old has a 2.84 ERA through 31.2 innings of major league work.
Across his 11 starts in Triple-A, Bergert has a 4.03 ERA through his 11 starts, striking out 44 batters and walking 18 along the way.
Bergert's last time on an MLB mound came on July 11, where the young right-hander hurled seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings.
As for Kolek, the 28-year-old has 79.2 innings of work during his second year in the majors, sporting a 4.18 ERA across his 14 starts.
In his last five starts, Kolek has a 5.33 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs in 27 innings.
In Triple-A, Kolek has shown great command, but allowing a few too many runs with a 6.00 ERA over 27 innings, tossing 21 strikeouts to just five walks on the year.
Bergert shows tons of potential as not just someone that can help the Padres right now, but can grow with the team and be a staple in the rotation for years to come.
Of the five pitches in his arsenal, Bergert's fastball is proven to not only be his most frequent offering, but the most effective in his mix. Across 253 four-seamers thrown, batters are hitting just .143 against it this season, swinging and missing at it 17.5 percent of the time.
Bergert's second most-used pitch, the slider, is nothing to bat an eye at with its 87.4 mph average velocity, and an opposing batting average of just .200. It generates a swing and miss 30.8 percent of the time, the highest in his arsenal.
Bergert will look to use all of his tools to the best of his ability as he reenters the show, and looks to make a longer stay this time around.
