Padres Make Shocking Announcement, Sign Star to $135 Million Deal
The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world Wednesday morning, as they announced they had signed superstar outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension.
The extension comes after the Padres opened the 2025 season a franchise-best 6-0, and after Merrill opened the season red-hot yet again, hitting .400 with an OPS of 1.035.
While the Padres were always expected to try to lock up their 21-year-old All-Star outfielder, this team-friendly contract has come as a surprise.
Earlier this offseason, The Athletic's Tim Britton predicted a 15-year, $375 million contract extension for Merrill. This deal doesn't even come close to reaching those figures.
Merrill burst onto the scene last year, breaking camp with the club as the team's starting center fielder despite working through the minors as a shortstop. The team's former top prospect shined in his rookie year, slashing .292/.326/.500 with 24 home runs, 90 runs batted in, 16 stolen bases, and an OPS of .826.
Merrill made the All-Star team, finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting behind Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and finished ninth in NL Most Valuable Player award voting. He also earned a Silver Slugger award.
Merrill expressed interest in signing a long-term extension this spring, noting he wanted to spend his entire career in San Diego. The Padres had discussed extensions with Merrill dating back to his time in the minor leagues, and finally get it done, locking up a key piece of their young core for the next decade.
Jackson Merrill Contract Details
Merrill's nine-year, $135 million deal has escalators that can take it up to $204 million in total value.
There are $30 million in potential escalators with 500 plate appearances each season.
There's also a 10th-year option.
