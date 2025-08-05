Padres Make Shocking Roster Move, Send Down Recently-Acquired Pitcher
The San Diego Padres have made a surprise roster move, optioning left-handed pitcher JP Sears to Triple-A El Paso.
Sears was acquired in the blockbuster Mason Miller trade, which netted San Diego the top-tier reliever along with the now-demoted starter.
Sears made his Padres debut on Monday, allowing five earned runs and 10 hits across five innings of work. Now, he's heading to Triple-A.
While he struggled, Sears received praise from the coaching staff for his resilience and competitiveness.
“He's a real competitor,” Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters after the game. “He wanted to go out for as long as he could, as far as he could. So really, really respect the way he competed.”
On the season, Sears has a 5.12 ERA in 116 innings pitched. He ranks in the 83rd percentile for walk rate among pitchers, but other advanced metrics paint a grimmer picture of his season.
His fastball velocity ranks 16th percentile, and his stuff numbers indicate that Sears is not getting a high volume of swings and misses, as he's in the 18th percentile in chase rate and 23rd percentile in whiff percentage.
At the age of 29, Sears could still revamp his career, especially since he isn't known for his velocity.
The Padres are likely gearing up for Michael King to return soon since he is making progress in his rehabilitation. Also, San Diego added Nestor Cortes at the deadline who the Padres are probably hoping becomes a back of line starter.
With all that being said, Sears will go to Triple-A to continue to work in the hopes of returning to San Diego toward the end of the regular season.
