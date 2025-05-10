Padres Make Trade, Send Outfielder to Reds for Pitcher
The San Diego Padres traded veteran Connor Joe to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-hander Andrew Moore and cash considerations, the team announced Friday.
The Padres made the trade in the middle of Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies.
Joe was recently optioned by the team when outfielder Brandon Lockridge was activated off the injured list. He was one of the many veteran signings the Padres made in the offseason.
The Poway, California native signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Padres in January. There was speculation that Joe would spend time playing in left field and at first base throughout the season.
However, after a competitive spring, Joe began the season in Triple-A. The veteran was called up in mid-April and went 0-for-9 with a walk while appearing in seven games.
Moore is a minor-league reliever with a 4.15 ERA in six appearances for Double-A Chattanooga this season. The right-hander was a 14th-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft and selected by the Seattle Mariners.
