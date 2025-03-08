Padres Manager Gives Major Hint on Which Catchers Will Make Opening Day Roster
The San Diego Padres are facing another catcher change as they head into the 2025 season.
Catchers Gary Sánchez and Kyle Higasioka were the answers to the Padres’ catching problems in 2023 and 2024. But Sánchez signed with the Baltimore Orioles, and Higashioka signed with the Texas Rangers, leaving the Padres without a clear-cut catcher this season.
San Diego has a few options to fill the position, including Luis Campusano, Brett Sullivan, Elias Díaz, and Martin Maldonado.
Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters including the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Aceee that leadership will be a major factor when evaluating which catcher will win the starting spot.
“The catcher really is the quarterback of the team,” Shildt said. “It’s also really the only position that being a good teammate allows other teammates to have success.”
Shildt added that the catcher plays an integral role in the success of the pitcher.
“The catching position has a real influence on the pitcher’s career to some degree, Shildt said. “And so the ability to understand how to game plan, how to run a game, how to do all the intangibles that come with the catching position, including some of the positioning things and having an overall game awareness is really important.”
Shildt highlighted that while a strong bat is an attractive trait for a catcher, the most important factor is the catcher’s ability to lead pitchers to success.
“There’s so much intrinsic value that can’t be quantified with a catcher that can do those things and just help you win games. That’ll be a big part of the evaluation,” Shildt said. “Of course, the offensive component is a part of it as well. But really it’s being able to help pitchers get to be the best version themselves is ultimately what a catcher is responsible for.”
Each of the Padres’ options for a catcher this season has their downfalls. Sullivan has only made 36 total MLB appearances behind the plate. His limited experience might make San Diego hesitant to give him the starting spot.
Meanwhile, Díaz is 34 and slashed a disappointing .190/.292/.429 across 12 games with the Padres. Campusano has struggled with consistency offensively and defensively, ultimately being left off the Padres’ 2024 postseason roster.
As for Maldonado, he's a plus defender, but he was among the worst hitters in MLB last season.
However, based on Shildt's comments, it sounds like Maldonado's veteran leadership could play a key role in him getting one of the spots come Opening Day.
