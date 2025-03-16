Padres Manager Mike Shildt Provides Major Update on 5th Starter Competition
The San Diego Padres starting rotation remains incomplete with Opening Day quickly approaching. The Friars have four starters, but are searching for one more pitcher to slot into the back end of the rotation.
More news: Former Padres First Round Pick, Veteran Outfielder Signs With MLB's Worst Team
With right-hander Matt Waldron sidelined by an oblique injury, the remaining candidates include Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, and Randy Vásquez.
On Saturday, manager Mike Shildt provided more insight into the competition.
“Kolek made his case the other day," he said. "Hart's going to continue to get his opportunities. We're not as familiar with him, but we like what we've seen. Unfortunately for him, he's had a little bit of illness so that's set him back in his progression."
For the last few weeks, Kolek has made the transition from the bullpen to the rotation this spring. As for Hart, he joined the team in February but has already made an impression on the Padres.
Hart is coming off a standout season with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization. In 2024, Hart went 13-3 with a 2.69 ERA across 26 starts, with 182 strikeouts over 157 innings.
However, Vásquez is considered to be the favorite to earn the final spot in the rotation, given he proved last season he could make quality starts for the Friars in the absence of Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish.
"Vásquez yesterday was really good on the back field in the Triple-A game," Shildt said. "Five scoreless, everything looked good, velo was in a good spot."
Last season, Vásquez went 4-7 and produced a 4.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts, 29 walks, and 1.51 WHIP across 98 innings. He made 20 starts for the Padres in 2024.
More news: Padres Lineup Ranked Among Top 10 in MLB, Says Insider
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.