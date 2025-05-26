Inside The Padres

Padres Manager Provides Major Update on Michael King Injury

Nelson Espinal

May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres had starting pitcher Michael King sit out Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves as an apparent precaution, but now he is facing an extended stay on the injured list.

According to reports, King's injury is not a long-term concern; instead, it was more of a cautious decision to have him sit out the regular season start.

Shildt claims that King woke up “and just felt like he slept on it wrong," according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

King was removed from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, and on Sunday, the Padres made the decision to put him on the 15-day injured list.

"He’s got something going on with his [scapula] that we’re trying to locate,” Shildt told reporters.

“[There’s] just some weakness in that area. That’s a pretty important area for the pitcher. Typically we’re in a day-to-day situation, but we’re still a little bit more in the discovery phase with what this is.

"It’s not an overly common situation but it’s something that, medically, we’ll have our hands on. We’ll get back to San Diego and we’ll evaluate it over the next couple of days.”

King is in a contract year and is pitching to secure his long-term financial and playing future. So far, he has been lights out for the most part and on track to get a nine-figure deal.

Through 10 games, King has pitched 55.2 innings, averaging more than five innings pitched per start, with a 2.59 ERA and a 1.4 WAR.

His stats are also supported by underlying metrics that show he is pitching better than ever, generating a lot of strikeouts, and having a FIP of 3.20.

King has 64 strikeouts, with 17 walks, and has surrendered six home runs, all while averaging the same velocity on his fastball when compared to last season.

The Padres are likely being careful with King as the team is expected to be a major playoff contender and will need one of its most rock-solid arms firing on all cylinders come October.

