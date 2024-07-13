Padres Manager Provides Update on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Progress
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. told reporters on Friday that the pain in his right leg "has moved out." He is confident that he will return to the lineup at some point this season.
The Padres aren't trying to rush him back from his stress reaction in his right femur too soon. Manager Mike Shildt even acknowledged in an interview with Ben and Woods on 97.3-FM in San Diego that his star player is “pain-free and recovering pretty well."
However, there is no timetable for his return.
“The timetable’s not established," said Shildt. "There’s clearly a plan but it’s not etched in stone right now. Similar to Joe (Musgrove), he’s in the early phases of recovery. He’ll test again to see where he’s at relative to the healing process, the baseline that was created three weeks ago. That’ll happen fairly soon. After that, we’ll take it from there, like we did with Bogey (Xander Bogaerts).
"There is favorable news: he’s in some normal movements, in some controlled settings with some swings, and some light activity, some pool work. He’s pain-free and recovering pretty well. He’s still just got to heal that bone. There’s no timetable on his return to play at the moment.”
Tatis was batting .279 with a .822 OPS and a team-leading 14 home runs when he was placed on the injured list on June 24.