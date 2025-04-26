Padres Manager Reveals Why Team Shockingly Optioned Starting Pitcher
The San Diego Padres recently optioned Kyle Hart, but not completely for performance-related issues.
The move was more so because of scheduling complications regarding an influx of off-days in the near future, and really only needing a four-man rotation for the time being. Triple-A right-hander Ryan Bergert has been called up in Hart's place but as an additional bullpen piece.
So far this season, Hart has a 6.00 ERA through five starts. Over those 21 innings pitched, the southpaw has allowed 14 runs, thrown 16 strikeouts, and added six walks in his first year back in MLB after a stint in Korea Baseball Organization.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke about how the move was logistically charged and how the team wanted to ensure they were getting the most production out of their off-days.
“Yeah, we wanted to make sure we were taking advantage of our off-days to rest our starters,” said Shildt. “But they’re [already] getting rest. Nobody’s going to get compromised.”
The skipper also clarified how sending Hart to the minors was not because of recent performances.
“You’re not sitting down having this conversation like, ‘Listen, it’s not going well,’” Shildt said. “It was more of a conversation: ‘We’re excited about where you’re going. We see improvement. … The reality is we have a unique schedule where it just makes sense to do what we’re doing.’”
Per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell, the Padres will need a fifth starter just once until May 13. That day would be May 6 in New York against the Yankees.
As for Bergert, regardless of why he is getting an opportunity in the Show, he will do everything he can to make the most of the moment. He spoke on how he felt once he got the call.
“It was kind of surreal,” Bergert said. “Very excited and happy to be here. … I’m coming out of the ‘pen, not quite sure what my role is. But I’m happy to help and ready to go.”
