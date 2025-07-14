Padres Manager Says $55 Million Offseason Addition Should Have Been An All-Star
San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta emerged as one of the team's best arms in the rotation, though he got overlooked for the MLB All-Star Game.
Through 18 starts, Pivetta boasts some of the best production in his career. He has a 3.07 ERA with a WAR of 2.5.
Despite his strong first half of the season, he wasn't deemed good enough for an All-Star nod even after some of the players pulled out from the Midsummer Classic.
More news: Padres Make Insane MLB History on 2025 All-Star Team
While those around the league didn't think he was worthy of a selection, Padres manager Mike Shildt made his stance clear on the matter:
“He’s been outstanding,” Shildt told A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com.
“We’ve got five guys headed to the All-Star Game. He should be on that plane. But he’s an All-Star for us and a big part of the reason we’ve had a successful first half.”
Pivetta ranks in the 84th percentile when it comes to strikeout percentage and 75th in walk percentage.
His strikeout per nine innings ratio is 9.99, signaling he is getting swings and misses from his stuff, not just outs from balls in play.
The velocity on his fastball is down compared to the past couple of seasons, but he is allowing only 1.05 home runs per nine innings.
More news: Padres Recall Luis Campusano, Lose Gavin Sheets for First Half Finale vs Phillies
He provides solid, consistent outings every time he steps on the mound, making him one of the most valuable players for the Padres this season.
His value is most notable when looking at the team's rotation. Dylan Cease has been inconsistent, Michael King is still missing time since getting injured in late May, while Yu Darvish just came back off the injured list.
Pivetta is the only constant for San Diego in the rotation, and he is offering the team quality starts at a crucial juncture.
More news: Padres All-Star Was Almost Forced Into Retirement Due to Injuries
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.