Padres Manager Shuts Down $80 Million All-Star Playing First Base
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt said infielder Jake Cronenworth will likely not see any time at first base in 2025. Cronenworth bounced between first and second base the last few seasons, but will remain at second next season.
"I don’t see it on the radar at the moment," Shildt said. "The fact that there is versatility, we have guys that have their head around being able to be versatility. There's always a path for different possibilities as the season comes. I'm not looking at is as of anything top of mind that will happen."
The Padres cemented their plan for the infield relatively early this offseason. With Xander Bogaerts returning to shortstop, San Diego placed Cronenworth at second and Luis Arraez as the team's full-time first baseman.
Although Cronenworth has bounced around in recent years, he expressed relief in being informed of his position for the 2025 season ahead of spring training.
"Not just for me, but for everybody, it gives us clarity for where we're going to be and how we can prepare," Cronenworth said. "It's the same guys coming back. Maybe in a couple different spots, but we have a great infield."
The Padres saw several free agents walk away this offseason, including shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. Kim's departure from the infield signaled an imminent change, which in turn, put Cronenworth at second and Bogaerts as the team's infield quarterback.
"Once it looked like Kimmy was not going to be able to come back ... the way the team was getting built, it looked like it was an opportunity for Bogey to play short,” Shildt said viaMLB insider AJ Cassavell. “So I had a great conversation with Bogey probably a month ago. He had already had his head around wanting [it] and training to go back and play shortstop. He was very enthusiastic about it."
Second is where Cronenworth is most comfortable, and his .755 OPS while in games as a second baseman proves it. His numbers are significantly better when he plays at second, meaning 2025 should feature a strong showing from the two-time All-Star.
