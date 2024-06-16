Padres' Manny Machado Ejected From Game After Frustrating Third Strike Call
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and manager Mike Shildt were ejected from Sunday's game against the New York Mets for arguing balls and strikes.
With San Diego trailing 7-2 in the sixth inning, Machado was called out by plate umpire Adam Beck on a full-count sinker from Adrian Houser that appeared to be just low. He slammed his bat in frustration, turned, said something to Beck, and was promptly ejected. Shildt came out of the dugout to defend his star player and was tossed as well.
It was the 11th career ejection for Machado and the 13th for Shildt, his third this season.
San Diego entered Sunday's game trying to avoid being swept for the third time this season. A sweep by the Mets would completely erase their sweep of the A’s and send them back to a game under .500.
Machado entered Sunday 0-for-12 with six strikeouts over his last three games and is hitting .244/.303/.364 with just six homers on the season. He started his second straight game at third base after being the designated hitter in the previous four as he ramps up his stamina to get back to the hot corner every day.
The veteran was 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and a run batted in before the ejection.