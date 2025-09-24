Padres' Manny Machado Gets Honest About Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Retiring
San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado was briefly a teammate of 18-year Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw. Earlier this month, Kershaw announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 campaign.
Despite the current hatred between the Friars and the rivals who play roughly 120 miles away via the I-5 freeway, Machado gave some incredible praise to the southpaw.
More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts Names Padres' Petco Park Toughest Road Ballpark in Playoffs
"He's one of the best competitors that this game has ever seen or witnessed," said Machado. "So we're losing a legend and he's leaving on top. It's awesome to be able to have worn the same uniform as him, play behind him, and see him firsthand how he goes about his business. I think that was pretty cool to watch and witness and to be on the same field as a legend. Those don't come around too often."
Kershaw, as many Padres fans unfortunately know, was one of the greatest pitchers of this generation. He boasts three Cy Young awards, an MVP, and has two World Series rings in addition to his many accolades.
Kershaw will almost definitely be in Cooperstown one day, but after the kind of numbers Machado has been consistently putting up, there is certainly a case to be made that the third baseman will one day join him there.
"Obviously, he's one of the best to ever do it in the game," said Machado. "To see it firsthand, to hit a couple of homers off a legend, is pretty cool as well. What an amazing career he's had. Like I told him, wishing him nothing but the best moving forward and hopefully our paths cross once again."
More news: Playoffs Clinched, Mookie Betts Says SD ‘Hates’ LA, Ex-Padre Passes Away
In 39 all-time plate appearances against Kershaw, Machado is 10-for-38 against him with two home runs, six RBIs, and a pair of extra-base hits.
The Padres have a career .195 batting average against Kershaw over the years, and have struck out 320 times to 90 walks in 1,203 at-bats.
The duels against the Dodgers' southpaw are finally over, but with both teams aiming to make deep October runs this season, perhaps there will be one last bout with the future Hall of Famer in order to get to the World Series, as a scenario for the Dodgers and Padres to meet again wouldn't be until the NLCS.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.