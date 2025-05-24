Padres' Manny Machado Has 2-Word Reaction to Go-Ahead Home Run That Ended Losing Streak
San Diego Padres All-Star third baseman Manny Machado hit a solo blast in the top of the ninth inning Friday night to end the Padres' losing streak, and reacted to his tank with just two words.
"Thank God," he said.
Machado went 2-for-4 in the, 2-1, win, a good sign for the Padres who have lacked any kind of offense during their losing streak. Machado had a hit in every game in May up until their first loss of the skid May 16.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Reveals True Frustrations Amid Brutal Losing Streak
The Friars arrived in Atlanta riding a NL-worst six-game losing streak, during which they had a span of 27 scoreless innings and scored just three runs in the first five games. The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays swept them back to back.
“We’ve been shaking off the feeling of the heaviness, and I think fairly well,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “We keep going, keep going, keep going. You want to see some breakthrough and get some breaks and make your own. We’ve broken through. And now it’s time to get back to the good side of (win) column.”
The Padres found themselves trailing after the first pitch right-hander Nick Pivetta threw, as Ronald Acuña sent a fastball which caught too much of the plate over the left-center field wall. Despite the early hiccup, Pivetta was fantastic for the Padres, pitching six innings and allowing just the one run during his outing. Gavin Sheets continued his run of good offense and hit his fourth home run in the last six games.
“Important series for us,” Pivetta said. “Just the way things were going. There was a lot of fight in the clubhouse, obviously shown today, but just trying to go as deep as I can in the baseball game, take as much effort off the relievers as I possibly can. Luckily, Morejón and Jason and Bob came in tonight, and they shut the door and they did an incredible job.”
Robert Suarez came in for the bottom of the ninth inning recorded his first save since May 5. He leads the National League with 16 saves, and trails the Mariners' Andres Munoz by one save for the most in MLB.
More news: Padres Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
Right-hander Michael King will pitch the second game of the series as the Padres look to carry their momentum and gain back the ground they lost in the NL West. They sit three games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.