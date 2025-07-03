Padres' Manny Machado Makes Massive Announcement Regarding 2026
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado announced he would represent the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Machado also participated in the WBC in 2017 and 2023, though they fell in the second round in 2017 and the first round in 2023.
"The WBC for sure," said Machado when asked about the coolest stages he's played on. "It's WBC because, one, you're representing your country, you're playing against other guys across the league that are representing their country as well. ... I think the best game I've ever been a part of was the game in 2017, which was the first WBC I went to, it was the USA game against the Dominican [Republic] in Miami."
Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts also declared he would play in the WBC for the Netherlands.
Machado is having a great season so far, and will start at third base for the National League in the All-Star game July 15. He received 2,495,554 votes in the first round of All-Star voting, and beat out Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy for the starting spot in Phase 2 voting.
He is five hits away from becoming the fifth active player to record 2,000 hits, and eclipsed 350 home runs earlier in the season, also becoming the fifth active player to join that club. Machado is batting .289 this season, and leads the Padres with a .471 slugging percentage. He also has 50 RBIs on the season, leading the team.
Before the WBC, Machado will need to remain focused on getting the Padres into the playoffs for the second consecutive season. While they trail the NL West-leading Dodgers by 8.5 games, they are the current holders of the final NL Wild Card spot, ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals by winning percentage and the San Francisco Giants by 0.5 games.
They will look to retain their spot in the postseason against the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
