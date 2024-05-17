Padres' Manny Machado Not Making Excuses for Slow Start to the Year
Entering Thursday's off-day, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was mired in a 2-for-30 slump over his previous eight games. His last extra base hit came on May 4, a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Machado's offseason elbow surgery cast doubts on his availability — and his ability — for at least the start of 2024. It would be understandable if Machado were to cite the recovery process as an excuse for his struggles.
Publicly at least, Machado isn't willing to lean on that excuse.
"There's no excuse," Machado told reporters prior to the Padres' 6-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Petco Park. "It's not my elbow. Obviously we all know I got the surgery on it. I'm not making the excuse that my swing's not where it needs to be because of my elbow. Because there's days where I feel great.
“It's just a matter of making the adjustment and finding things that click. Right now things aren't clicking. You've just got to keep swinging through it, keep grinding through it until it does. Because when it does, it's going to be fun.”
Machado got a late start to spring training, and began the season as the Padres' designated hitter. Tuesday marked the first time Machado had started three consecutive games at third base this season.
In 96 innings at third base, Machado has been neither an asset nor a liability in the field, according to Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average. That's a small sample size and no cause for alarm, though it suggests an expected step back for the two-time Gold Glove award winner.
Offense has been the bigger concern. Machado is batting .222 overall with five home runs and 22 RBIs. His .622 OPS would easily be his lowest ever in a full season. Machado broke in with the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, at age 19.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Machado conceded his elbow “is not letting me do some of the things that I've been used to doing.”
"We get paid the big bucks," Machado added. "I get paid the big bucks. So we've got to make adjustments. … You've got to be better.”