Padres' Manny Machado Provides Massive Injury Update Heading Into 2025 Season
For the first time in years, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado feels healthy.
Machado underwent surgery in October 2023 to address a lingering right elbow issue and struggled to stay healthy throughout the 2024 season.
On Monday, Machado was asked about his health and he revealed that when he walked into the locker room at the Peoria Sports Complex, he felt 100 percent.
"It's different definitely," Machado said about feeling completely healthy. "It feels good. I had a really good offseason. Obviously, there's going to be bumps and bruises along the way. That's just the beauty of baseball."
Machado never felt 100 percent last season and still ended up putting together an excellent season. He finished the year slashing .275/.325/.472 with 29 home runs and 105 RBIs.
However, last year is in the past and Machado is looking ahead to this season.
“This is where we start building relationships, this is where we start building the foundation to a long season,” said Machado. “We know A.J. is going to continue to do his best to put the best possible team out there. He wants to win a championship and is going to do everything possible to do that. We're excited with the group of guys that's here now. We're ready to go out there and compete.”
San Diego was on the cusp of playing for the National League pennant last season before the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to win the National League Division Series in five games.
Since then, the Dodgers have made big moves and dominated the offseason headlines. But San Diego knows better than anyone what “winning the offseason” really guarantees.
With the majority of their core intact and confidence in their highest potential yet, the full-squad Padres kicked off their work on the back fields at the Peoria Sports Complex on Monday.
And with a healthy Machado leading the way, anything is possible in 2025.
