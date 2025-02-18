Inside The Padres

Padres' Manny Machado Provides Massive Injury Update Heading Into 2025 Season

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) flies out in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) flies out in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in years, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado feels healthy.

Machado underwent surgery in October 2023 to address a lingering right elbow issue and struggled to stay healthy throughout the 2024 season.

On Monday, Machado was asked about his health and he revealed that when he walked into the locker room at the Peoria Sports Complex, he felt 100 percent.

"It's different definitely," Machado said about feeling completely healthy. "It feels good. I had a really good offseason. Obviously, there's going to be bumps and bruises along the way. That's just the beauty of baseball."

Machado never felt 100 percent last season and still ended up putting together an excellent season. He finished the year slashing .275/.325/.472 with 29 home runs and 105 RBIs.

However, last year is in the past and Machado is looking ahead to this season.

More news: Padres' Joe Musgrove Aiming to Return in October, Despite Undergoing Tommy John Surgery

“This is where we start building relationships, this is where we start building the foundation to a long season,” said Machado. “We know A.J. is going to continue to do his best to put the best possible team out there. He wants to win a championship and is going to do everything possible to do that. We're excited with the group of guys that's here now. We're ready to go out there and compete.”

San Diego was on the cusp of playing for the National League pennant last season before the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to win the National League Division Series in five games.

More news: Xander Bogaerts' Return to Shortstop Changed His Offseason Routine

Since then, the Dodgers have made big moves and dominated the offseason headlines. But San Diego knows better than anyone what “winning the offseason” really guarantees.

With the majority of their core intact and confidence in their highest potential yet, the full-squad Padres kicked off their work on the back fields at the Peoria Sports Complex on Monday.

And with a healthy Machado leading the way, anything is possible in 2025.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

Home/San Diego Padres News