Padres' Manny Machado Reacts to Sudden Home Run Surge
The San Diego Padres have been struggling over the past few weeks, but third baseman Manny Machado has been hitting like a star with one of the hottest bats in the league.
Machado has been hitting the ball extremely well, slashing .313/.382/.483 on the season, with a great 145 wRC+.
Only a quarter through the season, he has 1.9 WAR, six home runs, and 25 RBIs.
While his offensive production has been steady, the home runs were not there for him early in the season. In his recent power surge, his process and mechanics are starting to finally generate the power he has long had in his bat.
More news: Former Padres All-Star Says 'I Feel Like It's Not a Team Anymore'
In response to his recent hot streak, Machado details what led to his massive turn around.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time,” Machado told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“You just know how it is. It’s a long season. … It was gonna be there at the end of the day. It’s a matter of making good contact. I’ve been making good contact, just right at people. That’s the way baseball goes sometimes. It definitely does feel good they’re going (out of) the ballpark right now.”
More news: Padres Already Trying to Make Trade to Upgrade Key Position
Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill are established and consistent stars at this point, but Machado's breakout has the team poised to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West.
The offense, which was rattled by injuries, is picking up, due to the three stars, but other players like Gavin Sheets and Luis Arraez are getting it done lower in the lineup.
All the team has left is to rediscover their pitching form, as the staff has struggled to keep runs off the board, and it has cost them late in games.
The pitching staff started the season as one of the best in baseball, but there has been serious regression over the past couple of weeks, leading to a run of losses.
While the pitching will have to improve, the Padres should feel good that a player earning more than $30 million in salary this season has been hitting this well, with his production matching the price tag.
More news: Padres Outfielder Leaves Team for Opportunity in Japan
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.