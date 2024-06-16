Padres' Matt Waldron Unpacks Strong Outing Against Mets
Matt Waldron had a superb outing against the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field tossing his fourth consecutive quality start by allowing two runs over seven innings, giving up just three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Despite his solid outing, Waldron took the loss in the Padres' 2-1 defeat. San Diego manager Mike Shildt told reporters after the game that Waldron has "really stabilized the rotation."
“He’s done his part," Shildt continued. "He’s grabbing innings and giving us more than a chance to win baseball games. He was really good tonight … but, going seven innings and giving up two runs -- that’s more than a quality start.”
The only mistake Waldron made all night was attempting to sneak a fastball near the outside part of the plate past J.D. Martinez, who sliced it down the right-field line for a two-run double.
“It happens, it’s baseball,” Waldron said. “I just got to look back and learn. I missed my spot, that sucks. I mean, I paid for it there.”
The 27-year-old has stepped up for his team that has been missing two of its top pitchers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove to the injured list. Since May 17 (six starts), he’s got a 1.70 ERA, with a minuscule 0.89 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .191.
“It’s what I want to do: I want to help these guys out,” Waldron said.