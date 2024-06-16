Inside The Padres

Padres' Matt Waldron Unpacks Strong Outing Against Mets

He has been performing well of late.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Matt Waldron had a superb outing against the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field tossing his fourth consecutive quality start by allowing two runs over seven innings, giving up just three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Despite his solid outing, Waldron took the loss in the Padres' 2-1 defeat. San Diego manager Mike Shildt told reporters after the game that Waldron has "really stabilized the rotation."

“He’s done his part," Shildt continued. "He’s grabbing innings and giving us more than a chance to win baseball games. He was really good tonight … but, going seven innings and giving up two runs -- that’s more than a quality start.”

The only mistake Waldron made all night was attempting to sneak a fastball near the outside part of the plate past J.D. Martinez, who sliced it down the right-field line for a two-run double.

“It happens, it’s baseball,” Waldron said. “I just got to look back and learn. I missed my spot, that sucks. I mean, I paid for it there.”

The 27-year-old has stepped up for his team that has been missing two of its top pitchers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove to the injured list. Since May 17 (six starts), he’s got a 1.70 ERA, with a minuscule 0.89 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .191.

“It’s what I want to do: I want to help these guys out,” Waldron said.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite being raised in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer for the LA Sports Report Network.

Home/San Diego Padres News