Padres May Not Wait Long to Promote Ethan Salas, Leo De Vries to Majors
The San Diego Padres have seen many exciting updates this spring while fans can look to the future with more confidence than ever before.
Two major pillars of the Padres farm — shortstop Leodalis De Vries and catcher Ethan Salas — have shown flashes during the Cactus League that should spark excitement from Friar Faithful.
De Vries wowed the baseball world in Single-A last season with a slash line of .237/.361/.441 and an OPS of .802. His 11 home runs and 38 RBIs through 75 games led to an interesting placement of his locker during his first major league camp this spring.
De Vries' locked was placed between Jason Heyward and Xander Bogaerts ahead of Cactus League play. This was no coincidence as the same treatment was given to a 20-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2019.
His locker was placed near Manny Machado that spring. The veteran leadership and guidance from a young age is undoubtably a key reason for his current superstardom.
Manager Mike Shildt may now have a similar situation on his hands with two young prospects with limitless potential.
Shildt spoke on what it was like to have two 18-year-olds who are at the top of the Padres farm system and hinted that their debuts might be closer than what people initially think.
“We talk about age — he’s only 18; he’s only 19,’” Shildt said. “Yes, we are respectful, and it’s impressive that that is their ages to be able to compete at this level. However, it’s not an alibi of the age, because there can be a trap to say, ‘Well, you know, they’re only 18, they’ll get it.’ Well, you’re going to be 21 before you blink. So let’s take advantage of the experiences now.
“And the best way to develop is through your own experiences, and the best way beyond that, that accelerates the development, is through other people’s experiences that can relate.”
Salas and De Vries will continue to prove themselves and bring their talents to Petco Park, but for the time being, the two teenagers will continue to develop their respective games and better prepare for the show.
“They’ll arrive when they’re supposed to arrive,” Shildt said. “But good, long standing big-league players start their careers pretty early, and these guys are on a good trajectory for that.”
