Padres' Michael King Finally Takes Positive Step, Provides Major Update
Michael King will not be back on the mound until at least after the All-Star break.
He is recovering from a thoracic nerve injury in his right shoulder that landed him on the 15-day injured list on May 25. King was scheduled to start against the Atlanta Braves on May 24 but was scratched after he felt discomfort in his shoulder the morning of the game.
King recently took a big step in his recovery process, reportedly throwing around 25 to 30 times from 105 feet before the San Diego Padres game on Monday.
It is the most throwing King has participated in since sustaining the injury. King said if his shoulder felt good Monday night and Tuesday, he would likely be ready to increase the intensity and distance of his throwing.
“That was the most normal it felt since I got shut down,” King said to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “This is a week from the last time I tried throwing and I feel like as long as I feel good tonight and tomorrow, I think it’ll be more of a progression in terms of intensity and distance.”
King described the intensity of his throwing on Monday as “medium low”.
After the Padres placed King on the IL, he underwent testing that confirmed there is no structural damage to his shoulder.
King is the third San Diego starting pitcher to go on the IL, alongside right-handers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. Darvish and Musgrove have yet to pitch this season, the latter of which is out for the year.
Darvish is nearing a return from a right shoulder injury, whereas Musgrove’s Tommy John surgery will keep him out until next season.
King was off to a strong start before sustaining his nerve injury. The right-handed starting pitcher accrued a 2.59 ERA and 64 strikeouts in his first 10 starts of the season.
He has been an impactful addition to the Padres rotation since San Diego acquired him in the trade that sent four-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. The Padres also received catcher Kyle Higashioka and right-handers Randy Vásquez, Drew Thorpe and Jhony Brito in the deal.
It seems like King is progressing enough through his recovery to be healthy for the stretch run and postseason, which will serve the Padres rotation well.
