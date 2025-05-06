Padres' Michael King Gets Honest About Returning to Yankee Stadium This Week
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King is scheduled to pitch at Yankee Stadium for the first time since his departure from the Bronx in 2023 on Tuesday night.
"There is no chance I’m gonna get caught up in the show of it all," King told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "Obviously, I’ve pitched at Yankee Stadium. I know it’s an awesome atmosphere and ballpark and the team is great, but like, I still got a job to do.”
King pitched for the Yankees from 2019-23 before moving to the Padres as a key piece in the Juan Soto trade. After becoming a full time starter in San Diego, King posted a career-high 13 wins and a 2.95 ERA during the 2024 season, which was good for fourth in the National League.
He hasn't slowed down in 2025, putting up a 2.09 ERA, which is fourth-best in the NL. He's tied for ninth in the NL with 46 strikeouts.
With Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe potentially sitting out Tuesday with a shoulder injury, outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Austin Wells may be the only players in the lineup King played with during his tenure.
“I’ve watched [Judge] swing the bat however-many times, and I’m rooting for him every single time watching him swing the bat,” King said. “But now it’s like, I gotta figure out a way to get him out. And it’s like a weird dynamic of doing that.”
The Padres and their fans will hope King can find a way to shut down the Yanks' offense, as they have historically struggled against the Yankees, with an all time record of 10-19 and a road record of 4-11.
