Padres' Michael King Makes Massive Announcement
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Michael King made a massive announcement over the weekend.
King and his wife, Sheila, announced they are expecting their first child.
King emerged as the Padres ace this season, sporting a 2.59 ERA with 64 strikeouts and a 1.024 WHIP prior to landing on the injured list with a pinched nerve.
The right-hander recently reported his pain levels are decreasing, a sign that King's recovery is progressing in the right direction.
“It’s like a start of a progression, whereas every other time it’s been like a test to see how I feel,” King said of throwing. “And I felt pretty good in the last one. I was really happy with how it went on Tuesday, and that’s why I came in and said I’d rather do a full progression instead of just like testing it out. So this is like the actual start to a progression.”
King believes he is close to starting his throwing progress and move beyond simply playing catch.
“There’s like a build up to it,” King said. “The throwing that I did before, originally, it was like it was an exercise. And then it was like, I know exactly how I feel I’m throwing. I know exactly how my arm moves when I’m throwing. I would know the difference between if it’s moving properly in terms of the range of motion and strength. And I felt like on Tuesday, it was very, very close. So then it was like, let’s give it a couple days and start a full-on throwing program.”
The Padres have a depleted pitching staff, and lost King to injury after just 10 starts this season. Nevertheless, the hope is that the Friars' ace returns to the rotation sooner rather than later as the Padres prepare to make a deep playoff run.
