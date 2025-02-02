Padres' Michael King Opens Up on Recent Trade Rumors
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King commented on the rumblings about him being traded this winter at Fan Fest Saturday.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King told 97.3 The Fan. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
King emerged as a potential candidate no less than a week ago as the San Diego front office mulls over trade options in order to cut payroll. However, King's new contract with the team signifies he likely won't be leaving.
The Padres agreed to a one-year deal with King, which includes a mutual option for 2026, just yesterday.
King's deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary, plus a $15 million mutual option for 2026 with a buyout, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Furthermore, the revised contract includes significant contract incentives that could increase King’s salary in 2025 to $8 million.
The Padres and King were headed for arbitration had the two parties not reached a settlement. King spoke about the process and expressed relief that it came to a conclusion.
"It's a process that weighs on you a little bit, and I think that both parties are happy with the settlement," he said. "And now it's just baseball."
