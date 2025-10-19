Padres' Michael King Predicted to End Free Agency With $90 Million Deal
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Friars to test free agency this winter, and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes he will fetch a deal worth $90 million ahead of 2026.
King came to the Padres in the deal which sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, and he was one of baseball's best starters in his first year with the Friars. He posted a 2.95 ERA through 31 appearances, and struck out 200 batters in a season for the first time in his career.
While he's still a great starter, his second season in San Diego wasn't as successful due to injury, and his numbers took a slight decline. The right-hander was amazing through his first 10 starts of the season, however landed on the injured list in late-May with a nerve injury and didn't return until August. He made just one start upon his return, then went back to the IL with a knee injury.
King made 15 starts in 2025, finishing the season with a 3.44 ERA through 73.1 innings.
"An injury-plagued season where he made just 15 starts might take King out of the running for a nine-figure payday, but after Ranger Suárez, Dylan Cease and Framber Valdez, there is an easy case to be made that he is the best available starter on the market," wrote Reuter.
A $90 million contract would place King's contract in the top 20 largest contracts among starting pitchers, just behind Padres teammate Joe Musgrove and even with San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb.
The Padres have some work to do in the offseason with King's impending departure, as they will also lose rotation pieces Dylan Cease and Nestor Cortes in free agency. This leaves a few spots open in the Padres' rotation, and they'll have to address their needs on a limited budget.
Many of their large contracts are jumping in value during the upcoming season, leaving them with even less funds than they had last season. In 2026, the Padres are set to have a payroll just shy of $200 million — the fourth largest in baseball.
Padres general manager A.J. Preller knows how to work a budget, though, and he surely has a plan for the Padres for the upcoming offseason.
