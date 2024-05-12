Padres' Michael King Thankful His Incredible Outing Didn't Go to Waste
The San Diego Padres took care of business in their first game of a six-game homestand against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres' offense didn't explode for a dominant performance, but they did enough to go back above .500. Most, if not all, the thanks should be given to first-year Padres right-hander starter Michael King. King had his best outing of the season in his start against L.A.
The 28-year-old was a force to be reckoned with from start to finish, even though his offense wasn't providing him with much help. He finished the game with a no-decision, with the Padres only providing him one run of support. However, the game was sealed with a walk-off single, a result of the teamwork between King and the newest Padre slugger, Luis Arraez.
Because of Arraez's heroics, King told MLB.com's Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell that he's now a huge fan of his new teammate.
"Huge fan of my new teammate," King said with a smile.
The newest Padre finished the game 1-for-4 with one RBI, which brought in Tyler Wade from second base. The offense will get the attention, but King deserves all the praise. In his ninth start of the season, King was unhittable against Los Angeles.
In seven innings of work, the right-hander only allowed two hits, three walks, zero runs, and a season-high 11 strikeouts in 106 pitches.
The Friars' top relief pitcher, Robert Suarez, may have picked up the win on Friday, but it was King who set the tone and helped San Diego get the win to open the series.