Padres' Mike Shildt Gives Massive Update on Competition for Final Spot in Rotation
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt gave an update regarding the competition for the final spot in the rotation.
The candidates to be the No.5 starter include Kyle Hart, Jhony Brito, Stephen Kolek, Matt Waldron, and Randy Vásquez.
Hart, who won the Korean version of the Cy Young Award last year, has a chance of filling the final slot in the San Diego rotation, but Shildt is prioritizing his and the rest of the pitchers' build up in camp more than anything else. The competition is far from over.
"Allow some grace to get their footing, get in the competition," Shildt said. "The group's thrown multiple lives, but we haven't competed in a game in several months so let them go out, let them pitch, let them see what they're stuff looks like."
As of now, the Padres rotation includes Nick Pivetta, Yu Darvish, Michael King, and Dylan Cease. Hart, along with Waldron and Vásquez, are the three favorites to earn the final starting spot in the rotation. With Brito and Kolek both healthy again, the pair will also get a shot at emerging as the No. 5 starter.
Shildt said pitchers who have experience in the majors, such as Waldron, will also play a part in the selection process.
"We got to appreciate and respect the fact these guys contributged a team that wwent to the playoffs and they were definitely a big part of it. We'll factor that in for sure."
The Padres announced the team will begin the season with a five-man rotation and an eight-man bullpen.
“We’re not going to have too many handcuffs on starters, but early in the season we’re gonna be smart about knowing it’s a longer season,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “We do have every Thursday off for a significant start of the season. So that’s built-in days off that will help with that and then allows us to be able (have) an eight-man bullpen to start, most likely.”