Padres' Mike Shildt Is Winningest Manager in MLB History at Specific Ballpark
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt notched a significant achievement when the team swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in their recent series.
Shildt boasts a record of 28-5 at PNC Park, achieving an .848 winning percentage. This is the highest winning percentage for any manager at any ballpark where they have managed at least 25 games in MLB history.
Shildt is unbeaten at PNC Park with the Padres, holding a record of 6-0. During his tenure in the dugout with the St. Louis Cardinals, he achieved a record of 22-5.
The Padres are in the midst of a six-game winning streak — having swept the Giants and Pirates while taking the first game of the series against the Yankees — and now trail by only half a game for the National League West lead.
After enduring a rough stretch due to injuries and a sputtering offense, San Diego has scored at least four runs in five of their last six games.
Contact specialist Luis Arraez has returned from his concussion, revitalizing the offense, while Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado continue to lead the team with their bats.
The Padres' pitching staff remains strong, with both the bullpen and starters continuing to be among the best in baseball.
