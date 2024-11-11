Padres’ Mike Shildt Officially Up for Major Award After 2024 Season
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was named one of the three finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America National League Manager of the Year award. Shildt was announced as a finalist on MLB Network, along with Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy and New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.
Shildt emerged as a finalist for the award after a tremendous first season managing the Padres. After Bob Melvin departed to manage the San Francisco Giants following the 2023 season, Shildt was promoted to the team's manager on a two-year deal. Despite few expectations entering his first season as manager, Shildt led the Padres back to the postseason with a 93-69 record.
The Padres emerged as one of the toughest teams to beat, and a true contender in the postseason. Under Shildt, five players made the MLB All-Star Game, including every member of the starting outfield, the second-most in franchise history. Though San Diego lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series, it did not mar the success the team saw during the season.
Mendoza became a finalist in his first season as a manager for the Mets. He led the Mets from a tough start to the season into one of the final four remaining teams in MLB. The Mets began the season losing their first five games, before finishing with one of the NL wildcard spots and making it to the NL Championship Series.
Like Shildt and Mendoza, Murphy was named the manager of the Brewers last November. Though the Brewers were successful before Murphy took over — they made the playoffs in five of the six seasons before Murphy took over — but Murphy helped them sustain their success. Milwaukee went 93-69 in Murphy's first season as manager, and finished first in the NL Central division. Of the three finalists, Murphy's team is the only one which won their division.
If Shildt were to win, it would be the second time he's won the award. Shildt previously won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2019, when he was the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and an NL Central win. The Cardinals advanced to the NLCS, but lost to the Washington Nationals.