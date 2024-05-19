Padres' Mike Shildt Praises Robert Suarez For Being Selfless In Helping Teammate Get First Career Save
Robert Suarez has emerged as the best closer in baseball in 2024. The Padres closer has a minuscule 0.47 ERA in 19.1 innings this year with a 0.672 WHIP.
He dominates whenever he takes the mound, but his impact is felt even when he's not on the mound. On Friday against the Atlanta Braves, Padres manager Mike Shildt elected to use Suarez in the eighth against the top of the Braves lineup.
Suarez had an uncharacteristic inning as he allowed two hits to put the tying run in scoring position with two outs. However, he struck out the final batter to end the threat.
By pitching in the eighth, he was not in a position to earn the save, something that did not go unnoticed by Shildt.
“We’ve got to commend our man, Suarez. What a good teammate. You know, not everybody would say, ‘Yeah I’ll take the eighth’ when you’re the closer.”
Last year's struggles' with Josh Hader and his usage are well-documented at this point. So, the flexibility from Suarez has been refreshing this season.
Suarez has been willing to take the ball whenever called upon. He has also earned three saves pitching more than just a single inning.
The Padres' path to victory is clear - get to the ninth inning and turn the ball over to Suarez, who has not allowed an earned run since March 28.