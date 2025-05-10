Padres' Mike Shildt Reacts to Offensive Surge From Lineup vs. Rockies
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt expressed his satisfaction with the Padres lineup in their win over the Colorado Rockies Friday, during which they set new season highs with 13 runs and 16 hits.
The Friars led by as many as 11 runs in a game which ended 13-9 against their NL West competitors.
More news: Padres Manager Reveals Next Steps as Yu Darvish Nears Return
“Absolutely textbook,” Shildt said to the San Diego Union-Tribune of how the 13-2 lead was built. “… One through nine, great contributions. Every single guy in the lineup took quality of bats. I loved the approach. … Hungry, kept adding on. That’s what good offenses do.”
Seven of the Padres' starters recorded an RBI in the outing, during which Martin Maldonado was the only player to hit a home run for the visiting Friars.
Manny Machado opened the scoring in the top of the first before the last-place Rockies could retire a batter, and the hits kept rolling in for San Diego, jumping to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third from a Gavin Sheets double. Despite a one-run Rockies rebuttal in the bottom of the fourth, the Padres kept the hits coming and established a 12-1 lead after the fifth inning. The hosts generated a late rally to pull the game within four, but ultimately failed to complete the comeback.
Sheets had an impressive night at the plate, continuing to find success in a Padres uniform. The former White Sox player is slashing .284/.345/.461, which are all significantly higher than his career averages. His .806 OPS is the highest since his rookie campaign in 2021, where he posted a mark of .830.
Jackson Merrill also impressed, notching his third consecutive multi-hit game since returning from a hamstring injury May 6. His batting average sits at .420 after Friday's game.
More news: Padres Star Very Happy Yankees Traded Him to San Diego
The Padres will continue to look for the same success in the final two games of the series during their chase for first place in the NL West. They trail the Dodgers, who have the best record in baseball, by one game.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.