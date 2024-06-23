Padres' Mike Shildt Staying Positive Despite Multiple Injuries To Core Players
The San Diego Padres have some dot find their way after a five-game losing streak dating back to last week. It was a tough road trip for the Friars; however, they have found their groove and won three games in a row. The Padres currently sit at 41-40, second in the National League West.
Approaching the halfway point of the season, the Padres sit in a promising spot despite the fact that the team has endured a flurry of injuries thus far. The Padres are one depleted team; however, manager Mike Shildt isn't making any excuses. Shildt told reporters, including Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, that the Friars will continue to march on, no matter what.
"We say it internally," said manager Mike Shildt. "Winners find solutions."
The injury bug has not been kind to the Friars. On Friday, superstar outfielder Fernando Tatis exited the game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a triceps contusion after being hit by a 93 mph pitch in the third inning. He went down on one knee in pain and was checked by an athletic trainer. Tatis Jr. is considered day-to-day.
Tatis Jr. joins Xander Bogaerts, Luis Campusano, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove on the injury front, all key pieces to the Padres' reaching their full potential this season. It's been a tough season thus far for the Frairs, filled with ups and downs; however, Shildt and his crew will keep chugging and getting everything out of this team with who they have.