Padres' Mike Shildt Takes Major Shot at MLB Pitchers
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt expressed his frustration with how MLB pitchers are developed in the modern game after a hit-by-pitch incident with Willson Contreras turned into a two-day standoff between the Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.
Padres starter Nick Pivetta plunked Contreras on Friday, then Contreras received two more bean balls on Saturday. Padres third baseman Manny Machado also wore two pitches. The benches cleared twice in the Padres series against the Cards.
“Somebody has got to stand up for our hitters,” Shildt said. “… We are very concerned about guys throwing in that can’t command the baseball. It’s unfortunate to see the hitters around this league with the stuff they’re facing have to deal with that. Throwing in, even the hitters understand that’s part of the game. … But, yeah, somebody’s got to stand up for our hitters in this game. It’s just too many guys getting hit, too much risk, too many guys getting hit up and high. That’s people’s livelihoods, man."
This isn't the first incident the Padres have had this season involving hit batters, as they also had a benches-clearing incident with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first half. The Dodgers hit Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. twice in their most recent game.
“It’s all about velocity. It’s all about spin rate. It’s all about get it and rip it," Shildt said. "And it’s coming at the expense of being able to actually (work on) the art of pitching. And it’s ultimately coming at the expense of some of our hitters, some of our better hitters. Understandably, we get it. We play some teams recently that still throw in, but do it the right way. You know, they’re missing six, eight inches in. It’s more middle of the body to the lower body, moving feet. Got no problem with that. Understand it. But it’s not a teaching that’s taking place anymore in our game, and there’s no real accountability to it.”
