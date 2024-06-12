Inside The Padres

Padres Minor Leaguer Wins Major Award From Pacific Coast League

J.P. Hoornstra

Feb 18, 2024; Peoria, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres players Nate Mondou (43) and Mason McCoy (41) await their turn to bat during a workout day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports / Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres prospect Nate Mondou made quite an impression on the Pacific Coast League last week.

The El Paso Chihuahuas' infielder was named the PCL Player of the Week after going 9-for-20 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 RBIs, two walks and six runs. Mondou, 29, is hitting .285 on the season with a .384 on-base percentage and .469 slugging percentage. He has five home runs and 37 RBIs in 55 games with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate.

The Padres signed Mondou to a minor league free agent contract on Dec. 8, 2023, following his only year in the Chicago White Sox system. The 5-foot-7, 205-pound infielder got into five Cactus League games with the Padres, going 0-for-7 with a walk.

So far this season Mondou has played first, second, third and designated hitter for the Chihuahuas. He isn't eligible for the Padres' top prospects list by virtue of his age, but is playing his way into position to be promoted should injuries arise on the infield.

All of Mondou's scant major league experience came in 2022 with the Oakland A's, the team that drafted him out of Wake Forest in 2016. His next major league hit will be his first.

