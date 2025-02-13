Padres Most Likely Trade Involves $46 Million All-Star: Report
The San Diego Padres have yet to make any trades involving MLB players this offseason. But, that does not mean the franchise has not explored options that could give them more financial flexibility.
Although several Padres players have been on the table for a trade, right-handed reliever Robert Suarez seems to be the most ideal, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
"It would be a stretch to say the Padres are intent on trading their closer. But that is the move that appears most probable, according to two people familiar with the tenor of the team’s discussions," Acee wrote.
San Diego’s bullpen is equipped with back-end talent, including Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, Stephen Kolek, Sean Reynolds, and Adrián Morejón. Therefore, the Padres have enough depth to sacrifice their main closer from last season.
Suarez, who will turn 34 in March, signed a five-year, $46 million contract with the Padres in November 2022. Trading Suarez would shed $10 million off San Diego’s payroll in 2025, while also giving the Padres a chance to acquire new talent.
The Venezuelan pitcher recorded 36 saves across 42 save opportunities last season. Suarez’s 2.77 ERA across 65 games contributed to his first All-Star selection, making him one of five Padres to earn the honor.
Suarez shined on the mound in May, earning his first National League Reliever of the Month recognition. Through the month, Suarez converted all seven of his save opportunities and logged a career-best 20.1 consecutive scoreless innings.
He made three appearances in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Suarez recorded two saves, while not allowing any runs across 3.1 innings. He holds a 2.19 career postseason ERA through two playoff runs with San Diego.
First baseman Jake Cronenworth, second baseman Xander Bogaerts, and starting pitchers Michael King and Dylan Cease were also names in the pool of potential trade options. However, it is beginning to seem unlikely that the quartet will be exchanged this offseason.
Suarez’s contract guarantees an $8 million player option for 2026 and 2027. The three-season veteran has one season remaining on his contract before he is eligible for free agency, which makes him an even better candidate for a trade.
The Padres still have a lot of work to do to build a World Series championship team. But, clearing Suarez's contract off the books would potentially be a great start.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.