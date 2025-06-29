Padres Named 'Best Fit' for $22 Million Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan have linked Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the San Diego Padres ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Mahle is in a contract year with the Rangers and has performed well, however he is currently on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue. McDaniel and Passan gave the right-hander a 30 percent chance to get traded before the deadline.
More news: Padres Linked to $45 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The veteran made his recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2024, however right shoulder tightness limited his return to just three starts all season. Before landing back on the injured list in 2025, Mahle was enjoying his best year on the mound so far, posting a 2.34 ERA though 77 innings pitched. His strikeout numbers have significantly dipped since his last full season — dropping from a 25 percent strikeout rate to 18.2 percent — but he is also allowing the lowest hits and home runs per nine innings in his career.
Mahle ranks in the top 10 percent of MLB in offspeed run value, fastball run value and pitching run value.
Mahle's injury history may cause some concern for the Padres, who are already so short staffed, and they may be hesitant to make a deal with the Rangers for that reason.
The Padres are without three of their main rotation pieces from their postseason charge in 2024, with Michael King and Yu Darvish both sitting on the injured list without timelines to return. Joe Musgrove is also set to miss the season in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
More news: Padres Coach Revealed Injuries Forced Him to Retire
The Padres currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League Wild Card, just ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals due to their winning percentage. This may be their only way into the playoffs, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are running away with the NL West with the best record in baseball.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.