Padres Named Big Winner of MLB Trade Deadline After Shocking Moves
The San Diego Padres had a sensational trade deadline.
From adding a feared closer to an already league-best bullpen, to acquiring much-needed bats to the lineup, it feels like every need from the first half of the season was addressed. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller unleashed a trade deadline masterclass once again, as ESPN's David Shoenfield seems to agree in labeling the Friars as one of the winners among MLB.
The Padres went into the trade deadline with a five-game winning streak. A Wild Card spot was firmly in their grasp, but with significant ground closed in the NL West division (sitting just three games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers), the deadline was the perfect opportunity to strike.
San Diego's aforementioned bullpen was already elite, but deadline day began with the Padres striking a deal with the Athletics for closer Mason Miller. The 26-year-old right-hander comes with team control through the 2029 season, along with a 101.1 mph average fastball speed that leads MLB among pitchers with at least 150 batters faced.
Additionally, Miller is tied with Aroldis Chapman for the best strikeout percentage among pitchers with at least 150 batters faced, punching out hitters 38.7 percent of the time.
The bullpen seems to be among the most feared in recent memory, but a few more hot bats have been added amongst the existing superstars on the roster.
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano were both acquired and are having productive offensive seasons. O'Hearn is hitting .283 while Laureano is batting .290 on the year.
In case that haul didn't seem lucrative enough, the lack of catching depth was also addressed as Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin made his way to San Diego as well. Fermin is batting .255 through 67 appearances on the year.
As an added bonus once the dust settled, top prospect Ethan Salas, closer Robert Suarez, and right-hander Dylan Cease are all still members of the organization.
On paper, the Padres are the team to beat in the National League, but paper doesn't win championships. Many other contenders also retooled this deadline and are lurking in the shadows, but Thursday proved further just how fearsome San Diego will be down the stretch.
