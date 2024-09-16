Padres News: Did Series in Korea Contribute to Two-Time All-Star's Major Injury?
San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. missed significant time during the summer because of a stress reaction in his right femur. Tatis originally went on the injured list on June 24, and was later transferred to the 60-day IL.
Despite going on the IL in June, Tatis had been playing through the injury for the entire season. Tatis had not dealt with the injury during the offseason though, creating belief that it could have stemmed from when the Padres began the season in South Korea for the Seoul Series.
“My body felt great, even in the offseason,” Tatis said, via Dennis Lin of The Athletic. “My legs were feeling really, really good. I was in a place that my lower body has never been. I was running faster, I was stronger in my lower body, and that (stress) reaction just came after Korea.”
The Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers played at the Gocheok Sky Dome for their two-game series, a dome that uses artificial turf over grass as its playing surface. While some MLB stadiums use turf over grass, Petco Park has grass, which many players favor and tends to lead to fewer injuries.
“The artificial turf (in South Korea) may have contributed to the development of the stress reaction, and certainly could exacerbate the symptoms,” Dr. Gibson added. “But there were likely other factors at play, such as over-training or year-round play without appropriate rest.”
Tatis returned from the IL on Sept. 2, and has slashed .295/.311/.614 with 13 hits, nine runs, four home runs, and nine RBIs. Overall on the season, Tatis has slashed .281/.349/.486 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. Even while playing through the injury for much of the season, Tatis still played effectively.
Prior to going on the IL, Tatis held a 17-game hit streak at one point in the season and was also named an MLB All-Star for the second time in his career. A two-time All-Star, Tatis was part of an entire Padres starting outfield that was selected to the 2024 All-Star Game.
The 25-year-old has primarily played everyday since his return for injury, but has gotten the occasional rest day. The Padres mostly rested Tatis on Sunday, but he came off the bench for one at-bat and hit a home run, the first pinch-hit home run of his career. His home run proved crucial, as the Padres won the game by one run, sealing their victory as they chase a wild card berth.