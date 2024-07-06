Padres News: Joe Musgrove Target Return Date Revealed
The San Diego Padres are holding strong with the National League's second Wild Card spot but would feel more comfortable if they could have a healthy starting rotation.
Joe Musgrove has been able to play long toss and did so again on Thursday. He has been on the injured list with elbow inflammation since June 1 and was been moved to the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Musgrove said he will likely begin throwing at a shorter distance, which will increase the stress on his arm, in the coming days. The Padres are targeting an August return for Musgrove.
This current stint is Musgrove's second trip to the IL this season. He dealt with a triceps injury earlier in the season and came back to make two starts before going on the IL again. Before missing a significant amount of time, Musgrove was 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA.
San Diego believes that Musgrove will return in August when the team is in the middle of a playoff race. If he returns on schedule, it will be a huge boost for the rotation.