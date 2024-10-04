Padres News: Joe Musgrove Will Undergo Tommy John Surgery For UCL Injury
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove has a UCL injury, according to general manager A.J. Preller.
Musgrove will undergo Tommy John surgery. His availability beyond the NLDS was in question, but the latest news indicates the right-hander's season is over.
Less than an hour before the Padres announced Musgrove's looming procedure, manager Mike Shildt announced the right-hander wouldn't pitch in the NLDS.
San Diego now loses one of their best pitching options in Musgrove for the NLDS, and beyond, if the team defeats the Dodgers.
The Padres haven't disclosed the anticipated timeline for Musgrove's return, but he will likely miss the entire 2025 season.
The right-hander's injury won't only have implications on the postseason, but the Tommy John surgery signifies a loss for the Padres in 2025.
Musgrove underwent an MRI on Thursday that provided more information on his elbow injury. Musgrove battled elbow issues throughout the season, landing on the injured list on two separate occasions.
The 31-year-old's two stints on the injured list stemmed from bone spurs that in turn caused issues with his elbow.
On Wednesday, Musgrove told reporters that his elbow problem was unique to the previous injuries he had dealt with earlier in the season.
“Very different, very different,” Musgrove said. “Yeah, I don’t feel like it’s the bone spur as much, but I don’t know. Sometimes you have issues in a certain area of the arm and you throw differently to avoid that and other issues arise. I’ll have more clarity tomorrow once I get it looked at.”
Musgrove made a long-awaited return to the Padres on Aug. 12 after missing just under three months.
The last game of Musgrove's season was Game 2 of the NLWS, but he already battling elbow discomfort ahead of the wild card matchup. Although San Diego beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4, the Padres still endured a loss with the untimely departure of Musgrove.
His celebration with his teammates Wednesday night in the Padres clubhouse was overshadowed by his heartbreaking exit.
“I’m bothered; I’m frustrated,” Musgrove told Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune Wednesday night.
His emotions mirror the emotions of the entire fanbase that was eager to welcome back the right-hander in August.
The Padres will have to continue their postseason run without Musgrove, a tough loss for the hottest team in baseball. San Diego's first test of the NLDS begins Saturday at Dodger Stadium.