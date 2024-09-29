Padres News: Luis Arraez Makes MLB History, Wins Third Straight Batting Title
The race for the National League batting champion and the NL Triple Crown came down to the final day of the regular season.
It was between San Diego's Luis Arraez and Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani but Arraez went 1-for-3 before exiting Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to end the regular season with a .314 average.
Ohtani's efforts fell just shy at .310. However, he did lead with 54 homers and 130 RBIs.
“First and foremost, I think the most important part of all this is that I was able to play consistently throughout the whole year,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “I’m very thankful and grateful for all the staff who supported me throughout this year.”
Marcell Ozuna (.304) of the Atlanta Braves still has a slim chance at the batting title, with his team set to play a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday to wrap up the regular season.
Once the season concludes on Monday, Arraez has the opportunity to make history by becoming the first player in Major League history to win the batting title in three consecutive seasons with three different teams. He also finished the regular season with exactly 200 hits.
After claiming the batting title with the Twins in 2022 and the Marlins in 2023, Arraez is poised to become the first Padre to win a batting title since Tony Gwynn in 1997. Interestingly, the NL batting champion now receives the Tony Gwynn Award.
San Diego acquired Arraez in early May, placing him at the top of their powerful lineup as a crucial left-handed on-base threat. Although he was selected for the All-Star team, he didn't participate in the Midsummer Classic due to a left thumb injury.
Recently, he has also been managing a troublesome left knee. Despite these challenges, Arraez consistently continued to deliver at the plate.
“It’s bigger,” Arraez said about this year's batting title. “Because I’ve fought a lot this year with my body.”
Arraez collected 159 of his 200 hits this season while playing for the Padres. This total ranks as the second highest for a player acquired by a team during the season, trailing only Frank Taveras, who recorded 167 hits after being traded from the Pirates to the Mets in 1979.
The Padres, who utilized Arraez's arrival to fuel their push for the postseason, are determined to keep him from becoming a batting champion for a fourth team in four years.