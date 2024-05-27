Padres News: Luis Arraez Reveals Where He Wants to Play on the Field
The San Diego Padres added one of the best hitters in the game today when they traded for two-time All-Star Luis Arráez.
Arráez has proven to be a stellar addition to the team, raising his average from .299 to .335 in his first 20 games since the May 3 trade. A two-time batting champion, Arraez has already done things no Padres hitter has done in more than 30 years.
While the Padres traded for Arráez because of his abilities at the plate, the Friars needed to do some work on the field. Although that's not his strength, Arráez is willing to do what he can to help the team.
The 27-year-old told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that he prefers to be on the diamond instead of DH'ing.
"I don't like DH," he said. "I fall asleep when I'm DHing. I need to move around. I want to play defense. Sometimes I don't want to play first, but I know they need me there. I love second base, everyone knows that."
If the Friars need Arráez to play elsewhere in the diamond, he can do so. He could play first base or third base if need be. He's versatile and will rake regardless of where he's playing.
Jake Cronenworth is a natural middle infielder and the better defensive option at second base, so first base is the logical spot for him going forward. Where the Padres will play Arraez upon Bogaerts' return is a question that won't need to be resolved for months.
Padres manager Mike Shildt believes the two-time Silver Slugger has it all in his arsenal.
"He's got this high baseball IQ, with great focus, a great approach, and great physical talent," Shildt said. "It's the perfect combination."