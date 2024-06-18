Padres News: Manny Machado Provides Update on Latest Injury
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado exited the Padres' final game of their series against the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month with a right hip flexor strain. The injury caused Machado to miss several games altogether, and return as just a designated hitter for a few more games.
Machado provided an update on how his hip flexor is getting better following the Padres' 9-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, the team's fourth straight loss.
“Better,” Machado said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Definitely better. I’m still a little tight. But whatever it takes. … It’s been getting better for sure. It’s still there though. If I could come in and just play, I’d be good. But I gotta work. I go out there, take some swings in BP, I gotta catch ground balls, I gotta stay on top of my game. When you do that, it fatigues it a little bit. On top of that, you gotta go out there and play a game — bend down, squat, run. There’s so many other things, so it makes it tough. But you’ve just got to just stay on top of it, keep going.”
Despite the injury, Machado has posted his best averages of the season at the plate this month. Machado is slashing .293/.370/.390 through June with one home run and four RBIs. Overall this season, Machado is slashing .249/.306/.366 with six home runs and 33 RBI. The six-time All-Star is currently on pace to make his seventh All-Star team at third base, finishing second in the National League's first ballot at his position.